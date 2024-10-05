Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for approximately 3.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Workiva worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after buying an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $16,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,767,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,309. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

