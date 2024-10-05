Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.94. 513,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,789. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

