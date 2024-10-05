Orser Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $843,213,000 after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,912,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,451,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 93,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,537. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

