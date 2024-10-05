First International Bank & Trust Sells 991 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 766,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

