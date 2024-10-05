Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,575,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. 1,014,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,198. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.