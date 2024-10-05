Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.78. 2,172,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

