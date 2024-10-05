Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $140.30.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

