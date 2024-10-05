Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $595,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $368.87 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $393.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average is $319.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

