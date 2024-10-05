EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

