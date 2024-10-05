Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,330,000 after acquiring an additional 770,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 613,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $88.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

