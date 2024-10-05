EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,984 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.4 %

VRT stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

