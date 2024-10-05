Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,635 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.41 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

