Creative Planning Sells 7,538 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of SkyWest worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

