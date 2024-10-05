Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 109.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 1,381,975 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 160.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $7,760,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449,095 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

