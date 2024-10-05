Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1,917.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 514,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 389,557 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.43. 8,154,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,486. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

