Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases Shares of 5,640 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. 4,054,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 234.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

