The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,680,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,903. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $149.49 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average is $175.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.