Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,574 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 254,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,205 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.