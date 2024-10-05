Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,574 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 254,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance
Shares of BATS BAUG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,205 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
