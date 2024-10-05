Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 24.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $378,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance
BATS BFEB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. 5,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
