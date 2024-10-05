Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 3.0 %

AXP traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.97. 2,240,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,488. The firm has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $276.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.91 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

