Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 37.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $291,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.