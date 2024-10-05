Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.53. 25,699,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,586,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.