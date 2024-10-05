Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
RSP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,511. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.95.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
