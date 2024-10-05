SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lessened by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 1,384,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

