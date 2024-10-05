Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. Workday comprises about 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $13,605,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,483,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,123 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,255. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.54. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

