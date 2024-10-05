Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,240 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $46,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 251,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,896. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $168.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

