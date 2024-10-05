Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 414.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. CNB Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.80.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $876.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

