Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOT traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.34. 124,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $244.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.