Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 627,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 196,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,939,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,879,000 after buying an additional 294,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

