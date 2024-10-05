First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 135,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

