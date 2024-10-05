Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 63,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 636,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,153. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.