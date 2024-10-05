TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49. 1,390,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,876,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WULF. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

