iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,687 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

