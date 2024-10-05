Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 104,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $28,833.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,590.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 321,932 shares of company stock worth $2,743,644.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

