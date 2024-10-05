Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VHT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.81. 122,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,372. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.