Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,511,022 shares in the company, valued at $32,055,630.86. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405 in the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.