pzETH (PZETH) Price Tops $2,841.76

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. pzETH has a market cap of $47.93 million and approximately $80,218.28 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pzETH has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One pzETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,841.76 or 0.04578575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 42,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 42,521.89583702. The last known price of pzETH is 2,850.77333354 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123,764.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

