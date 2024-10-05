MXC 24 Hour Volume Tops $754,491.23 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. MXC has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $754,491.23 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00674373 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $869,674.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

