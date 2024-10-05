Zebec Network (ZBCN) Trading Down 10% This Week

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,743,381,097 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 62,743,381,096.77042 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00106068 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $5,608,881.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

