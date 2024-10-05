Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $784,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,947 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.