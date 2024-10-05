Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $747,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Medpace by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 1.6 %

Medpace stock opened at $343.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.