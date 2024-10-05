Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 162.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in HUYA by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HUYA by 432.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

