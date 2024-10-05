Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $4,214,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,964,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $105.91 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.80.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

