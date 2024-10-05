Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 41 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 845.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.70. 720,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.11. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

