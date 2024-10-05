Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,708 First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.49% of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CAAA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 3,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.
First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.