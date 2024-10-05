Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,708 First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.49% of First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CAAA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 3,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

