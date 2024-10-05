Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.16.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,631 shares of company stock valued at $91,006,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,248. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

