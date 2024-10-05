crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $62.77 million and $5.80 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00251899 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,903,744 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,851,633.36129236. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99868161 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $30,427,292.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

