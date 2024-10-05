Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 865,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 437,486 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 248,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 207,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $54,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

