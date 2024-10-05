Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 3,835 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.97. The stock had a trading volume of 198,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.55.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

