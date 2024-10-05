Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lowered by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,445,869. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

